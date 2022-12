Ukraine Breaks Record For Volume Of Export Of Agricultural Products Via Alternative Routes In November

In November, Ukraine broke the record for the volume of export of agricultural products via alternative routes.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In November, we broke the record for the export of agricultural products through the so-called "Roads of Solidarity", reaching the mark of 3.3 million tons. In total, during the 9 months of the war, 19 million tons have already been exported by land routes. Therefore, the further implementation of the "Roads of Solidarity" initiative is vital for of our exports as an alternative to sea ports," said Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Markiyan Dmytrasevych.

He emphasized that since the beginning of the war, it was very important to increase the throughput of exports by land.

"When we reached the maximum limit of export of agricultural products of 3 million tons per month by alternative routes, it became clear that they need to be expanded. To do this, we began to establish communication and cooperation with European partners," Dmytrasevych emphasized.

Regarding export forecasts for the next year, Dmytrosevych noted that they directly depend on the work of the "grain initiative", in particular, on the possibility of Mykolayiv port joining it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the export of agricultural products increased by 4% compared to October to 7.2 million tons.

In 11 months of 2022, Ukraine exported 50.9 million tons of agro-industrial complex and food industry products worth USD 21.1 billion.