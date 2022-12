Russia Did Not Abandon Its Intention To Arrange Large-Scale Blackout In Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is preparing to carry out another massive missile attack on Ukraine in order to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.

The head of state said this in his video address to Ukrainians.

"We must realize that Russia has not abandoned its terror tactics. The lack of massive missile strikes indicates only that the enemy is preparing for them and can strike at any time," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the defenders of Ukraine even without light know very well where to shoot and which territories should be liberated.

Nevertheless, the President emphasized that Russia perceives a massive blackout in Ukraine as its last hope.

Recall that over the past few months, Russia has carried out eight massive missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine. The goal of the occupiers was mainly energy infrastructure.

The penultimate missile strike, which Russian troops launched on November 23, led to a massive blackout almost throughout the country.

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated on Sunday, December 11, as a result of Russian missile attacks, all thermal and hydroelectric power plants of Ukraine were damaged.

In addition, the occupiers were able to damage almost half of the high-voltage network facilities.