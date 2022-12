Putin Decided Not To Give Annual Press Conference. This Happened For First Time In 10 Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to give an annual press conference, which he had hosted 10 years in a row before.

This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, TASS reports.

According to him, this press conference can be replaced by Putin's communication with journalists from the Kremlin pool. It is also unknown whether this year there will be an appeal by the Russian dictator to the Federal Assembly.

Putin organized a large press conference starting in 2012. At it, he answered questions from the Russian and foreign press. Most of these issues (and in the latter - all) were pre-prepared. The event usually lasted several hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 8, Putin admitted that Russia was striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure "in response" to the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

On December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the so-called "special military operation" could become a long process.

On November 17, Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that missile attacks on Ukraine were carried out due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate with the Russian Federation.