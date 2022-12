Scandalous Norms Of Law On Media Criticized By OSCE And Western Journalists Remain Without Any Changes In Word

The norms of the Law on Media on extrajudicial blocking of media, expanding the powers of the National Council, which were criticized by European institutions and Western media associations, remained without much change in the wording of the bill for the second reading.

This follows from the comparative table of the bill for the second reading published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The rules of Article 99, which allow the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting to cancel licenses, prohibit the release of print media, and temporarily prohibit the distribution of online media without a court decision, remained unchanged.

The norm of Article 16 on the temporary cessation of the distribution of online media has been relaxed - the termination period is proposed to be reduced from 1 month to 14 days.

There is also a rule that allows the National Council to require foreign search engines (for example, Google) and shared access platforms (for example, YouTube and social networks) to block access to information that, according to the regulator, violates certain rules of the law.

Accordingly, the concept and norms that extend the powers of the National Council for the Regulation of Television and Radio Broadcasting, as media using a limited radio frequency resource, to all media, including online and print media and even to shared access platforms, remain unchanged.

On December 12, the Council office registered the conclusion of the relevant committee on humanitarian and information policy, which recommends the adoption of the bill in the second reading and as a whole and a comparative table of amendments to it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the American Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) invites the Verkhovna Rada to refuse the final approval of bill No. 2693-d On Media, which was approved by parliament in the first reading on September 30.

The CPJ emphasizes, in particular, referring to several publications of Ukrainian News Agency that if adopted, the law will expand the powers of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, allowing it to regulate online and print publications, revoke the registration and license of any media, block online media without a court decision, and require social media platforms and web browsers to remove content prohibited by law.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen promises to take into account the compliance with the recommendations of the EU in the law On Media when assessing the compliance of media legislation in the process of preparing for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The bill was also criticized in the OSCE.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine considers the adoption of the bill in the first reading "a step back from the standards of free speech."

The media bill is not supported by the vast majority of print media editors.

Some media people believe that the bill in its current form is an attempt to introduce censorship.