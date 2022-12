As soon as the frosts begin in Ukraine and the ground hardens, Ukrainian troops will resume an active counteroffensive.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this at a press conference with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson in Odesa, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We faced rains and very difficult conditions for fighting on both sides. Because the soil is wet, and the wheel equipment can hardly pass. I think this decrease in activity is due to weather conditions. But the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not stop. Therefore, using the moment when the soil becomes firmer, I am convinced that we will continue our counterattacks, the campaign to liberate our territories," Reznikov said.

The Minister also added that Ukraine's plans are quite simple - the liberation of all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the internationally recognized borders of 1991.

He said that the Russians are fighting with the civilian population in order "to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate on their own terms, but they will not succeed."

"This war is a war of resources, and they have these resources decreasing," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russian army created a multi-layer line of defense.

At the same time, Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.