As of December 9, agricultural enterprises harvested 43.6 million tons of grain and leguminous crops from an area of 9.7 million hectares (87%) with a yield of 45.1 tons per hectare.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, 4.7 million hectares of wheat were threshed (100%), with a yield of 41.2 tons per hectare, 19.4 million tons were threshed; 1.6 million hectares of barley were threshed (100%), with a yield of 35.1 tons per hectare, 5.6 million tons were threshed; 111,500 hectares of peas were threshed (100%), with a yield of 23.4 tons per hectare, 261,000 tons were threshed; 2.8 million hectares (66%) of corn were threshed for crops, with a yield of 61.9 tons per hectare, 17.2 million tons were threshed; buckwheat was threshed on 115,000 hectares (98%), with a yield of 13.7 tons per hectare, 157,000 tons were threshed; millet was threshed on 43,200 hectares (97%), with a yield of 23.0 tons per hectare, 99,500 tons were threshed.

In addition, sunflower harvesting was carried out on an area of 4.6 million hectares (98%), and 10 million tons of seeds were threshed with a yield of 21.8 tons per hectare.

Soy was harvested on an area of 1.5 million hectares (98%), and 3.7 million tons were threshed with a yield of 24.2 tons per hectare.

Rapeseed was harvested on an area of 1.1 million hectares (100%), and 3.2 million tons of seeds were threshed with a yield of 28.9 centners per hectare.

Sugar beets were dug up on an area of 176,700 hectares (98%), and 8.9 million tons of sweet roots were dug up with a yield of 502 tons per hectare.

According to the report, farmers of the Mykolayiv Region, Bukovyna, and Odesa Region have finished harvesting this year's crop of all agricultural crops.

The highest yield of crops and leguminous crops among the farmers of the Khmelnytskyi Кegion is 68.7 tons per hectare.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food maintains the forecast for the harvest of crops and oil crops at the level of 67 million tons in 2022.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of crops, leguminous and oil crops, which is the largest indicator in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes were harvested, 22.6 million tons of oil crops.