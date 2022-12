Google presented the final ranking of search queries of Ukrainian users for 2022. Ukrainian News Agency will tell which cities were most interesting to Ukrainians.

The search engine summed up the results and found out that most Ukrainians followed Hostomel of the Kyiv Region. After the full-scale invasion of Russia, some Ukrainian towns and cities gained sad notoriety. Therefore, in second place is Bucha near Kyiv, where the Russian occupiers also staged terror.

After the events near the capital, public attention shifted to the hero city of Mariupol, Donetsk Region. It became the third most popular request for the year.

The fourth place is occupied by the legendary Chornobayivka in the Kherson Region. Kremenchuk, Balakliya, Kherson, Zmiinyi Island, Mykolaiv and Slavutych were included in the list of the ten most popular requests.

Ukrainian geography in search:

Hostomel Bucha Mariupol Chornobayivka Kremenchuk Balakliya Kherson Zmiinyi Island Mykolayiv Slavutych

