British intelligence expects an increase in military support for Russian troops by Iran in the coming months.

This is stated in the regular intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence, the text of which is posted on Twitter.

“Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers since Russia invaded Ukraine. Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months: Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles,” it was reported.

“In return Russia is highly likely offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their defence relationship,” the intelligence update said.

It is noted that Russia has highly likely expended a large proportion of its stock of its own SS-26 Iskander short range ballistic missiles, which carry a 500kg warhead up to 500km.

And if Russia succeeds in bringing a large number of Iranian ballistic missiles into service, it will likely use them to continue and expand its campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure.