AFU Over Past Day Destroy 4 Headquarters And 5 Areas Of Concentration Of Enemy Personnel - General Staff

The defense forces repelled attacks near 13 settlements of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and hit 4 control points and 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Ploshchanka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Nevelske, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and about 20 air strikes, as well as carried out more than 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Rocket attacks were carried out at the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Komyshuvakha, Hryhorivske and Yulyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

- In the Sivershchyna direction, mortar shelling was carried out at the settlements of Khodyne and Basivka in the Sumy Region.

- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the areas of the settlements of Streilecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Chuhunivka and Kameianka in the Kharkiv Region were attacked.

- In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Berestove and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

- In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired from tanks and various caliber artillery in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske and Krasnopopivka in the Luhansk Region, and Torske and Hrihorivka in the Donetsk Region.

- In the Bakhmut direction, areas of more than twenty settlements fell under the fire defeat of the Russian occupiers. Among them were Verkhniokamianske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Optne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Druzhba and Zalizne in the Donetsk Region.

- In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired on the areas of Avdiivka, Berdychiv, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

- In the Novopavlivka direction, artillery and mortar attacks were recorded near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region.

- In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage on the settlements of Chervone, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamisanske, Chervonodniprovka in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Vyshchetarasivka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

- In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of settlements of the Kherson Region, which is not far from the contact line. Antonivka, Chornobaivka and the city of Kherson were shelled, civilians were injured.

Units of Ukrainian missile forces and artillery over the past day hit 4 control points and 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the invaders.