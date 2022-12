On December 7, Ukraine received 100 medium-power generators for the heating season from France.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The cargo transferred on December 7 includes generators with power from 5 kV to 10 kV, as well as from 12 kVA to 40 kVA. The corresponding equipment was purchased in France and delivered to Ukraine with the help of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM)," the message reads.

According to the first adviser of the French Embassy in Ukraine, Benjamin Roehrig, France started organizing the sending of humanitarian aid to Ukraine already in the first weeks of the full-scale war.

In particular, a total of 32 humanitarian cargoes for Ukraine have been formed to date, which include aid for the energy sector.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Taiwan will allocate USD 1 million for the purchase of diesel generators for Kyiv.

Also, the European Union will transfer another 40 generators to Ukraine.