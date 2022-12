Vladimir Putin is creating the conditions for a protracted war of aggression against Ukraine, for which he is preparing the Russian audience.

This is the opinion of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The day before, Putin said that the "special operation" in Ukraine can be a "long process," and the conquest of new territories is a significant result. He also compared himself to Tsar Peter, noting that Russia now also controls the Sea of Azov.

"This appeal to Russian imperial history clearly shows Putin's current goals in Ukraine as overtly imperialistic and yet maximalist. Putin is forcing the Russian audience to expect a protracted, exhausting war in Ukraine, which, as before, is aimed at conquering additional Ukrainian territories," say analysts.

According to ISW, the Russian information space reacted positively to Putin's words. One of the bloggers compared Ukraine to Syria, noting that Russian troops won significant victories on the battlefield only years after the start of the war.

As earlier reported, Vladimir Putin said that the so-called "SMO" - that is, the war in Ukraine - could become a long process, but for the Russian Federation, a "significant result" appeared.

On December 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a closed-door meeting with members of the Security Council on "ensuring the country's internal security."