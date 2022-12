4 Ships With Grain For Asia And Europe Leave Odesa Ports

On December 7, 4 more ships left Ukrainian ports with 149,300 tons of agricultural products for Asian and European countries. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Currently, 20 ships are being processed in the ports of Great Odesa. 613,200 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them.

3 vessels loaded with 162,400 tons of agricultural products move along the grain corridor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

According to the results of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022), Ukraine's actual grain export volumes amounted to 48.508 million tons, which is by 8.5% or 3.79 million tons more than the previous marketing year.