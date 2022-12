Defense Weapons Accumulated On Territory Of Belarus, There Will Be No Attack Now - Budanov

On the territory of Belarus, only defensive weapons are currently accumulated. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the air of a nationwide news telethon.

"There will be no attack on Ukraine by Belarus now. They absolutely do not want to do it. Everything that is happening in our media space, related to the topic of Belarus, is an echo of the Russian special information operation. The main goal of this operation is to sow panic among society and distract our forces and means from real combat operations on the front lines where real combat operations are taking place. Our offensive is underway. This is the only goal they are trying to achieve," he explained.

According to the head of the Defense Intelligence, "exclusively defensive weapons that, in principle, cannot be used offensively" have been accumulated on the territory of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian servicemen continue to arrive in Belarus.

On October 10, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that he was aware of alleged preparations for an attack on Belarus by Ukraine.

On October 10, the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, said that Belarus is not going to war with Ukrainians and other peoples, unless there are provocations and "wrong actions".