Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas said that her country will not be able to accept a new wave of refugees from Ukraine. A new influx of Ukrainians is expected in Europe amid Russia's attacks on the country's infrastructure.

Kallas made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Estonian publication ERR.

According to her, Russia is purposefully trying to make life in Ukraine absolutely impossible. That is why it strikes at the civil and energy infrastructure of the country.

"We talked to Finland that we really are no longer able to help refugees from Ukraine in this way, and the Finns said they can accept more," Kallas said.

The head of the Estonian government noted that despite the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, Estonia has not yet registered a new wave of refugees.

Kallas also added that her country provides assistance to Ukraine, which makes it possible to restore the energy infrastructure and preserve life opportunities in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, the Polish authorities announced that they have not yet observed an increase in the flow of refugees from Ukraine, but are preparing for all scenarios.

And in the Netherlands, municipalities have asked the government to provide information on the plan to accommodate Ukrainians in the event of new waves of refugees.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of November, the countries of Eastern Europe announced preparations for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia's massive attacks on the country's infrastructure.