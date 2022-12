Russians are preparing to close coalmines in the occupied territories of Donbas, in particular through mobilization.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai posted on Telegram.

Thus, it is reported that the mass closure of mines is primarily connected with the mobilization of more than half of the workers. The occupiers explain their actions by the fact that it is unprofitable to maintain non-working enterprises.

In addition, dismantling and removal of equipment have already begun at some enterprises of the Luhansk region.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on the night of December 5, the Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. An employee of an industrial enterprise was killed, five more people were injured.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks near 13 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Ukrainian aviation carried out 18 strikes on Russian personnel and equipment concentrations.

Meanwhile, the Russian military shelled 20 settlements in the Kherson direction. The occupiers introduced a curfew in the Skadovsk District.