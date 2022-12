The Ukrenergo national energy company plans to file a lawsuit against Russia regarding compensation for damages.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We record all the damage in real time, every day. We make an estimate and in the near future we will bill the Russians for our destroyed facilities. We already have some experience in billing the Russian Federation. Because we are one of the few who have sued and continue this process for our assets in Crimea," said Maksym Yurkov, Director of Legal Affairs of Ukrenergo.

According to him, a legal mechanism is currently being developed, thanks to which the company will be able to protect its interests in terms of compensation for damages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the energy generating company Ukrhydroenergo filed a lawsuit against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding compensation of UAH 17 billion in damages.

In August 2019, Ukrenergo filed a lawsuit against Russia in the arbitration court for assets lost in Crimea.

Ukrenergo carries out dispatching of the energy system of Ukraine and transfers electricity from power plants to the networks of energy supply companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of the organizer of auctions for access to the crossing of interstate power transmission lines for the export of electricity.