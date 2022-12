Occupiers’ individual units are being trained at training grounds in Belarus.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups have been detected. On the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus, the training of individual units of the enemy continues," the General Staff notes.

At the same time, there is still a threat of the occupiers carrying out missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the invaders carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Bachivsk, Bilopillia, Budka, and Krasnopillia of the Sumy Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army continues its attempts to attack the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 12 settlements.

On November 30, the General Staff reported that the occupiers continue to advance near Bakhmut and are trying to improve the tactical position near Avdiyivka.