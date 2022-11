Poland is forcing preparations for the annexation of the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and most of the Ternopil Regions of Ukraine by holding referendums. Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said this in an interview with the Russian RIA Novosti on Wednesday, November 30.

According to Naryshkin, the Polish special services "leaked" information to the Ukrainian media about the alleged preparation of a plebiscite in the Lviv Region on the subject of accession to Poland, in order to monitor the reaction of ordinary citizens and important regional players. The director of intelligence said that the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, instructed to promptly prepare an official justification for Polish claims to Western Ukraine.

"The Polish leadership aims to act proactively and persistently due to fears that senior NATO partners will try to negotiate with Moscow in the winter months, despite the interests of not only Ukrainians, but also Poles. The Polish leadership intends to hold referendums in Western Ukraine to justify its claims to Ukrainian land," Naryshkin said.

He also added that Warsaw allegedly believes that they deserve generous compensation from Ukraine for military aid and shelter for refugees.

