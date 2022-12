The Chinese capital Beijing promised to improve anti-virus measures and ban the practice of barring building gates in closed-off residential compounds. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"Facing a continuous rise of new COVID-19 cases, the city must optimize epidemic control according to new conditions", – Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told.

"In particular, barricading building gates and residential-complex entries in high-risk areas is strictly prohibited. Passages must remain clear for medical transportation, emergency escapes and rescues", – said Wang Daguang, a municipal official in charge of community-level epidemic control and prevention.

"Residential complexes shall be timely lifted out of closed-off management if they fit the requirements", – he said.

Previously, the city government promised to expedite the reopening of shopping malls and supermarkets that sell livelihood-related products, saying such business outlets, if affected by the COVID-19 cases, are allowed to reopen after one day of required closure and disinfection.