The state news agency of Belarus reported the death of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei.

The causes of death of the Lukashenko regime's top diplomat have not been reported.

Information about the death of the minister was confirmed by the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz. He said that the day before Makei discussed work plans for the week.

"He died suddenly a few hours ago. Nothing foreshadowed. A big loss for all of us," the press secretary said.

Makei was 64 years old. He has served as Foreign Minister since August 20, 2012.

Makei visited Yerevan this week, where the CSTO summit was held.