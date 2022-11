The occupiers on Wednesday morning fired at the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, hit a multi-storey residential building and a polyclinic, now it is known about 2 killed and 2 wounded in the enemy attack.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At about 07:40 a.m., shelling took place in the city of Kupiansk. A 9-storey residential building and a polyclinic building were damaged. Unfortunately, 2 people were killed - a woman 55 years old and a man 68 years old, 1 man was hospitalized, 1 received medical treatment on the spot," he wrote.

During the past day, the invaders also bombarded the frontline areas of the Kharkiv Region.

In Kupiansk, as a result of shelling, a private house was damaged, in Vovchansk, several houses and outbuildings were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, the Russians launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv Region, 3 people were injured.