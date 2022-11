On the night of November 23, Russian troops fired rockets at the maternity ward of a hospital in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

A newborn was killed as a result of the attack. Rescuers are working on the spot.

"At night, Russian monsters fired huge rockets at the small maternity ward of Vilniansk hospital. Grief fills our hearts - a baby was killed," Starukh wrote.

People's deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported the details. "Russia killed a newborn boy. He was two days old. The mother survived.

At night, with S-300 missiles, they hit the maternity ward of the Vilniansk hospital (Zaporizhzhia Region). Two doctors were also injured, one of them is in serious condition," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the occupiers fired at the humanitarian aid delivery point in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region, a social worker was killed, and two more women were injured.

Earlier in Zaporizhzhia, due to a rocket attack on Friday, November 18, pipelines of centralized heating were damaged. 123 high-rise buildings remained without heating, more than 17,000 people live in them.

In the meantime, a regrouping of individual units of the occupiers was detected in the area of ​​Molochansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. According to available information, individual positions have been released and individual roadblocks have been removed.