President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which the provision of equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian army, the protection of energy infrastructure facilities, and ensuring the quality of infrastructure facilities for the winter period were discussed.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the troops of strategic directions reported on the situation at the front. Three key issues were discussed. The first is the provision of our army with equipment and weapons. The second is the protection of energy infrastructure facilities. The third is the provision of high-quality work of the facilities, and infrastructure throughout the winter period. It will not be an easy walk, but we will certainly persevere and victory will be ours," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the notification of the General Staff, during the past day, November 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the districts of 13 settlements of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 400 more Russian invaders in the past day. In general, during the full-scale war against Ukraine, the aggressor country lost about 85,000 of its soldiers.