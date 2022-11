Results Of Investigation Into Fall Of Missile In Poland Will Be Announced In A Few Days - Polish Foreign Minis

The results of the investigation into the fall of the missile in the Polish village of Przewodow, Hrubieszow County, Lublin Voivodeship, will be known in a few days. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Lukasz Jasina, CNN reports.

Jasina said that Poland is making progress in the investigation of the incident, and the authorities expect to receive results in the next few days.

According to him, Ukrainian experts will also be allowed to the scene of the event, but, he added, first it is necessary to "create certain legal mechanisms to provide a good space for their expertise."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian experts arrived at the site of the missile crash in Poland, and President Duda came to Przewodow.

On November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on the incident with the missile, stressing that it was not an attack on Poland.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine is ready to hand over to Poland the evidence of Russian traces in the incident with the fall of a missile in the Polish village of Przewodow on the border with Ukraine.