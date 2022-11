In the temporarily occupied territory of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region, the military of the Russian Federation seized all textbooks on the history of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy is going to destroy the textbooks on the history of Ukraine seized in the city of Enerhodar.

"Russian occupiers do not abandon attempts to plant their own and destroy Ukrainian culture on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the General Staff concluded.

Besides, the Russian military is mining infrastructure in Kakhovka (Kherson Region) and destroying mobile towers.

It is noted that in the Kakhovka District the enemy intensified filtration measures after an effective fire defeat by the Defense Forces of its positions.

"In Kakhovka itself, Russian invaders mine infrastructure and destroy cellular towers," the report said.

It is also reported that on the proposal of the self-proclaimed authorities of the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region, the decrees of Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded "honorary titles" to the cities of Horlivka and Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Russia fired on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region from missile systems, aviation, MLRS and artillery. As a result, houses and civil infrastructure were destroyed. A person was wounded.

Also, on November 16, at about 5 a.m., Russian missiles hit a rural restaurant in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also on the night of November 14, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia Region. As a result of the hit, the power grid line was damaged.

Meanwhile, Melitopol has problems with water supply. It was possible to disable Russian TV channels.