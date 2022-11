Yevgeny Nuzhin, a member of Wagner PMC, whose murder video was published on social networks, voluntarily decided to return to Russia during the exchange of prisoners.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, stated this in an interview with the Dozhd [Rain] TV channel.

"Firstly, he was captured by Ukrainian military personnel. Secondly, in captivity he spoke about many things, testified. After that, he voluntarily signed the consent to exchange. And the fourth point: he was handed over as part of the exchange process, when we received our servicemen, he was handed over together with Russian servicemen," Podoliak said.

He reminded that any Russian serviceman can sign a waiver of exchange if he does not want to return to the Russian Federation.

In the case of Nuzhin, the Wagner militant did not do this and was exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war according to the "package for package" scheme. According to Podoliak, a total of 47 servicemen were transferred to Ukraine. It is not known how many Russian soldiers were sent to the Russian Federation.

Podoliak admits that Prigozhin deliberately executed Nuzhin on camera for his own propaganda purposes.

It will be recalled that Nuzhin became known after he gave an interview to Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov, where he criticized the Russian government and talked about his desire to go fight on the side of Ukraine. Prior to that, Nuzhin was in one of the Russian prisons for murder, he was recruited into the Wagner group. He was captured in Ukraine.

In November, a video of Nuzhin's execution appeared online. He is killed with a hammer. That's how members of Wagner PMC killed people in Syria. After the publication of the video, the founder of the PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the video of Nuzhin's murder was "an excellent director's work" and that Nuzhin met with "unkind, but fair people."

Yevgeny Nuzhin, according to the Russian businessman, could have been recruited by employees of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 500 Russian prisoners who were recruited by the founder of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in the prisons of the Russian Federation, were killed in the war in Ukraine in two months.

Earlier it became known that prisoners suffering from HIV and hepatitis C will join the Wagner PMC to create a defense line in the east of Ukraine.