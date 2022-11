NACP Does Not Check Bohuslayev, Who Cooperated With Russia And Has Citizenship Of Ukraine And Russia

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) did not conduct a special inspection of the former Member of Parliament and president of Motor-Sich Viyacheslav Bohuslayev, who is suspected of treason and has, in addition to Ukrainian, Russian citizenship.

This is stated in the response of the NACP to the information request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (hereinafter - the National Agency) within the scope of its competence considered your request, which came by letter of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on November 09, 2022, about the conduct of a special inspection regarding Viyacheslav Bohuslayev and other issues and reports the following. Conducting a special inspections of persons applying for positions with a responsible or particularly responsible position, as well as positions with an increased risk of corruption, are provided for in Articles 56 - 58 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" (hereinafter - the Law). Posts that involve taking a responsible or particularly responsible position are defined in the footnote to the Article 56 of the Law. The list of positions with increased corruption risk is approved by the National Agency. The position of the President of JSC Motor Sich does not belong to the specified lists," the response reads.

Also, as the NACP notes, a special check is not carried out for candidates for MPs of Ukraine (according to Paragraph 3, Part 1, Article 56 of the Law).

Thus, the NACP does not know about the possible presence of Russian citizenship among candidates for MPs.

The NACP notes that as of November 14, the National Agency had not received a request to verify information regarding Viyacheslav Bohuslayev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody Viyacheslav Bohuslaev, the president of the largest manufacturer of aircraft engines and gas turbines, the company Motor Sich, who is suspected of cooperating with Russia during the war.

The Security Service of Ukraine published audio recordings of Viyacheslav Bohuslayev, the president of JSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhzhia), confirming his cooperation with Russia.