Real Information About Ukraine's Trade With Belarus Not Made Public Because Of War - State Statistics Service

The State Statistics Service states that information on Ukraine's trade with Belarus due to the war with the Russian Federation is not made public in full.

This is stated in the response of the State Statistics Service to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Information on the statistics of foreign trade in goods is collected and formed in accordance with the plan and Methodological regulations on the organization of state statistical monitoring of the statistics of foreign trade in goods, approved by the order of the State Statistics Service dated December 29, 2017 No. 354 (with amendments). Taking into account the situation in connection with the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine with the support of the Republic of Belarus, for the period of the introduction of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, in accordance with Paragraph 5 of Section IV of the specified methodological provisions, information based on the results of state statistical observation on foreign trade in goods by state statistical bodies is formed and made public not in full," the State Statistics Service noted.

On the other hand, statistical data on trade with the Republic of Belarus are available only by product structure (the information is not distributed by geographic structure).

The authority emphasized that information on Ukraine's trade with the Republic of Belarus is posted on the State Statistics website.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine continues to trade with Belarus, despite its support for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Foreign trade turnover between Ukraine and Belarus in January 2022 amounted to USD 643 million, in February - USD 534.2 million, in March - USD 112 million, in April - USD 152.6 million, in May - USD 25.4 million, in June - USD 27 million, in July - USD 48.5 million, in August - USD 7.2 million.

In January, Ukraine exported USD 102.2 million worth of goods to the Republic of Belarus, in February exports were USD 82.6 million, in March - USD 248,000, in April - USD 782,000, in June - USD 16,000, in August - USD 1,400.

There were no exports to Belarus in May and July.

At the same time, Ukraine imported goods from Belarus for USD 540.8 million in January, USD 451.5 million in February, USD 111.8 million in March, USD 151.8 million in April, and USD 25 million in May. USD 4 million, in June - USD 27 million, in July - USD 48.5 million, in August - USD 7.1 million.

In general, in January-August 2022, the foreign trade turnover with Belarus amounted to more than USD 1.550 billion (export - USD 186 million, import - USD 1.364 billion).

If we compare exports to the Republic of Belarus with 2021, then in the current year this indicator decreased by more than 80%, and imports from the Republic of Belarus decreased by 50%.