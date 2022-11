Head Of Netherlands Foreign Ministry In Shelter In Kyiv Urged To Look At "What Russia Does, Not What It Says"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, visited Kyiv on Tuesday, November 15, and from the shelter of the capital called to look at "what Russia does, not what it says."

He told CNN about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, hiding from the Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, told CNN that it is important to pay attention to what Russia does, not what it says," the publication said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands arrived in the capital on the morning of November 15 to meet with Ukrainian officials.

Tuesday's missile attack, he said, once again demonstrates "Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to resort to criminal methods."

"There can be only one answer to this. And that is to continue - to continue supporting Ukraine, to continue delivering weapons, to continue working on justice, to continue working on the provision of humanitarian aid," Hoekstra said.

Before the Russian missile attack on the capital, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Dutch ministry visited the monument to the victims of the Holodomor in the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two residential buildings were hit by Russian rockets in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, believes that the missile strikes on Kyiv are Russia's response to the speech of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and own defeat at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which is taking place in Bali (Indonesia).