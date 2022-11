Metinvest Group, taking into account associated companies and joint ventures, transferred almost UAH 18 billion of taxes and fees to budgets of all levels in January-September.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The biggest payout is income tax. In January-September, Ukrainian enterprises of Metinvest paid more than UAH 6 billion to state and local budgets. The second-largest payment amount is a single social contribution of UAH 3.3 billion. This is followed by a tax on the income of individuals and a fee for the use of subsoil - more than UAH 3 billion of each tax was paid to the treasury of Ukraine," it was said.

In addition, for 9 months of 2022, Metinvest enterprises and joint ventures of the group paid rent for iron ore production in the amount of UAH 2.9 billion (40% more compared to the same period last year), and land fees - UAH 856 million (+35%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Metinvest group operates at the level from 30% to 50% of pre-war capacities.

16 enterprises of the Metinvest group have filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights against Russia regarding compensation for damage caused to the property of the group in Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine from February 24, 2022.

Earlier, businessman Rinat Akhmetov filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights against Russia for damages for gross violations of his property rights during the unprovoked military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.