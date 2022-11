on November 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 710 more occupiers.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 77,000 of its soldiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 8 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 77,170 (+710),

tanks – 2,786 (+15) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5,654 (+24) units,

artillery systems – 1,791 (+9) units,

MLRS - 391 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 203 (+1) units,

aircraft - 278 (+1) units,

helicopters - 260 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level – 1,476 (+4),

cruise missiles - 399 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks – 4,216 (+17) units,

special equipment - 159 (+2).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that hundreds of Russian soldiers are dying in Donbas, the ground is literally littered with their bodies.

In addition, over the past day, the AFU repelled attacks by the occupiers near 10 settlements, including in the area of ​​Bakhmut, Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.