In the Kherson Region, Russian occupiers strengthened their units due to the arrival of fighters from Chechnya (a subject of the Russian Federation).

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the area of ​​the settlement of Novosofiyivka, Kherson Region, the group of occupying forces was reinforced by a unit from the territory of the Chechen Republic, which participated in the robbery of local residents and their homes," the General Staff said in a summary.

At the same time, the enemy continues to suffer losses.

Fire damage to the military equipment concentration area, which is about 20 units in the city of Hola Prystan, Kherson Region, has been confirmed.

The destruction of ammunition warehouses of the occupiers on November 5-6 in the settlements of Horlivka in the Donetsk Region and Svatove in the Luhansk Region was also confirmed.

According to the military department, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia, the Russian invaders continue to strengthen administrative and counter-intelligence measures.

Occupiers collect the personal data of local residents, check smartphones, go around private residences, and illegally detain Ukrainian citizens.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, whom Russia appointed head of the administration in the occupied territory of the Kherson Region, announced the formation of a territorial defense battalion in Kherson. It will allegedly have one and a half thousand fighters.

The armed forces of Ukraine killed 30 fighters of the Akhmat battalion unit of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and wounded another 15 in Lysychansk, Luhansk Region.