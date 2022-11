Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes against the occupiers over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the AFU launched 11 strikes against the enemy. Four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as seven positions of the enemy's air defense equipment, were hit," the agency said.

Air defense units shot down an Orlan-10 UAV, 11 Shahed-136 drones and two Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two enemy control points, seven areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and four other important military objects of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia has already launched almost all kamikaze drones that were in the first batch delivered from Iran at Ukrainian facilities.

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Klishchiyivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, Kamiyanka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pavlivka in the Donetsk Region.