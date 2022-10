AFU Repel Attacks Of Occupiers In 3 Regions, Russian Army Advancing Most Actively In Donetsk Region - General

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the areas of 11 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy's attack.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this today, October 31.

In the Donetsk Region, the occupying forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Avdiyivka, Bakhmutske, Vesele, Vodiane, Mayorsk, Maryinka, and Novobakhmutivka.

In the Luhansk Region, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the Russian army in the areas of Bilohorivka, Mykolayivka, and Novoselivske.

The Russian occupiers also tried to advance in the Kharkiv Region - the enemy's attack was repulsed near Zelene.

It is noted that the Russian army continues to hold the previously captured territories, focusing its efforts on restraining the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some areas of the front. At the same time, the enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations near Bakhmut and Avdiyivka of the Donetsk Region.

Over the past day, the occupiers have launched 4 missile and 5 air strikes, carried out at least 90 attacks using multiple rocket launchers.

From mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery, the enemy struck the areas of settlements along the entire contact line.

We also reported that the enemy continues to bring units formed from recently mobilized Russians to the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.