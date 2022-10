The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk Region, up to 20 military were killed.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Almost every day, we verify the accuracy of the Ukrainian artillerymen - ammunition depots, barracks, and equipment of the occupiers are on fire. Another hit is in Kreminshchyna. Up to 20 enemy servicemen were destroyed in Chervonpopivka, and about 30 occupiers were injured of varying degrees of severity," he wrote.

The head of the administration claims that the occupiers in the region already spend the night not only in residential buildings, but also in kindergartens, for example, in Bilovodsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, the Russian occupiers shelled the de-occupied Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, killing 2 civilians.

The Svatove-Kreminna highway in the Luhansk Region is almost completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the General Staff is still keeping informational silence about it.

The Russian occupiers are trying to count the surviving empty apartments in the occupied Sievierodonetsk and are asking local residents to report about such housing.