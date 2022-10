The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced its readiness to perform tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination.

This is stated in the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense has organized work to counter possible provocations from Ukraine: forces and means are made ready to perform tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination," it says.

According to the report, the "dirty bomb" is a container with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge; when the charge is detonated, the container is destroyed and the radioactive substance is sprayed by the shock wave, creating radioactive contamination of the area over large areas, and can also lead to radiation sickness.

"According to the plans of the Kyiv regime, the detonation of such a munition can be disguised as an emergency operation of a low-yield Russian nuclear munition, which uses highly enriched uranium as a charge. The presence of radioactive isotopes in the air will be recorded in the future by sensors of the International Monitoring System installed in Europe, with subsequent accusations by the Russian Federation of the use of tactical nuclear weapons," the report said.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that as a result of the "dirty bomb" provocation, Ukraine expects to intimidate the local population, increase the flow of refugees to Europe and expose Russia as a nuclear terrorist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and made a number of phone calls to foreign defense ministers about this.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a mission to "the site of the development of a dirty bomb" to refute the lies of the Russian Federation about Ukraine's alleged intentions to use such weapons.