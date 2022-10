AFU Air Defense Shoots Down 18 Of 33 Cruise Missiles Fired At Ukraine This Morning - Air Force

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed on Saturday morning 18 of the 33 cruise missiles fired by the enemy at Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. the invaders carried out a massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Critical infrastructure facilities in different areas of the country have been attacked.

"The enemy attacked with at least ten aircraft of strategic aviation Tu-160 and Tu-95 from the Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region. 17 Kh-101 (Kh-555) cruise missiles were fired. In addition, the rashists attacked from ships from the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles. In total - 16 launches," the report said.

Eighteen enemy cruise missiles were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the South, Center and West air commands by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups: 13 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 5 Kalibr cruise missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down missiles on Saturday morning, which the invaders launched at Kyiv.