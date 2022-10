3,000 citizens of Ukrainian citizens living abroad filed an application with foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine to withdraw from Ukrainian citizenship.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The Foreign Ministry informs that according to the legislation, the procedure for withdrawal from citizenship of Ukraine applies to citizens of Ukraine who, in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine, are permanently living abroad (received the appropriate permission of the competent authorities of Ukraine and have in Ukrainian passport documents the mark (stamp) "Permanent residence" indicating the country of departure/residence).

The application for withdrawal from citizenship of Ukraine is submitted to the foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine (at the place of permanent residence of a citizen of Ukraine abroad).

The total period of consideration of applications for withdrawal from citizenship of Ukraine should not exceed one year from the date of their receipt.

The date of termination of citizenship of Ukraine by way of withdrawal from citizenship of Ukraine is the date of publication of the corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine.

"Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working on about 3,000 applications of citizens of Ukraine to withdraw from citizenship of Ukraine submitted to foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry does not specify the data of these persons and their names.

"We emphasize that information about a person who is accepted into the citizenship of Ukraine or whose citizenship is terminated is confidential by definition by virtue of the Law. In accordance with Part 2 of Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of Personal Data," personal data has limited access and distribution of such data without the consent of the personal data subject or the person authorized by it is allowed in cases provided for by the above-mentioned Law, and only in the interests of national security, economic welfare and human rights," the Foreign Ministry noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from the beginning of March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the citizenship of Ukraine of 5 people as a result of its loss and 5 children as a result of withdrawal from Ukrainian citizenship.