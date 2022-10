The Russian occupying army launched a missile attack on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, destroying a children's specialized school. The incident happened in the morning today, October 20.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The incident happened in the morning, around 07:20, in the settlement of Komyshuvakha of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"The information regarding the morning shelling by Russian terrorists has been clarified. There are no victims. But we have destroyed civil infrastructure and residential buildings in Komyshuvakha," Tymoshenko wrote.

According to him, emergency services are working on the spot.

Tymoshenko also published photos of the consequences of the missile strike.

Judging by the photos, it can be assumed that two rockets hit the territory of the educational institution.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, October 20, the Russian occupation army shelled the Kryvorizkyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

We will remind you that yesterday, October 19, the Russian troops once again carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine using missiles and drones.

We reported that in the Chernihiv Region, in the area of ​​the settlement of Kopti, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 2 cruise missiles.

Later, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the city's anti-aircraft defense was able to destroy part of the missiles fired by the Russians.