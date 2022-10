President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the resignation of Petro Vrublevskyi from the post of Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

This is stated on the official website of the head of state.

"Release Petro Vrublevskyi from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kazakhstan," reads the text of President’s decree 723/2022.

According to the European Pravda online media outlet, in late August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan summoned the ambassador of Ukraine and protested to him because of his remarks about Russians.

The reason for summoning the ambassador was his August 21 interview with Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov, in which Vrublevskyi, in particular, said: "We are trying to kill them as much as possible. The more we kill Russians now, the less our children will have to kill."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kazakhstan does not recognize the results of "referendums" on the occupied Ukrainian territories.

In addition, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan banned their citizens from fighting in Ukraine.