Advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych believes that Russia has found the "key" to Ukrainian air defense and can continue an active attack on Ukraine by Iranian kamikaze drones for 2-3 months.

Arestovych said this on the air with the Feygin Live channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In principle, it can be said that they found the key to our air defense and this key is to force us to fire the entire missile stock, fighting drones, of which, let me remind you, 2,400 units were contracted. The first batch was 300, the second batch is much larger. At this rate, even 100 per day is a month of very active raids. Considering that there will be certain breaks, attention: for 2-3 months they can give us nightmares in such a regime as today. An unpleasant story. And here the question of anti-aircraft artillery came before us very fundamentally," he said.

Arestovych noted that during Monday, October 17, Russia launched drones from Crimea in the direction of Kyiv three times. At the same time, according to him, in the first wave of 28 drones, only 5 were not shot down, in the second wave, all 16 were shot down, in the third wave, 8 drones were released in advance, and Arestovych expressed hope that they would also be downed.

He noted that according to preliminary data, on October 17, a total of 62 drones were launched across Ukraine, of which 36 were shot down.

Arestovych noted the high efficiency of Ukrainian air defense in the fight against drones, but noted that the fight against them leads to the rapid consumption of Ukrainian missiles, which are much more expensive than drones.

"There is an unpleasant side to all this, and we are forced to talk about it. It consists in the fact that they very quickly began to use up our missile supply (to shoot down drones) - 68 pieces per day. They launched drones today, we shot back, the charge went off and at this time they launched 16 missiles from the Caspian Sea, 2 or 3 of them I think hit, the others were shot down. So the air defense is very effective, but the problem is that our missiles are starting to run out quickly. They won't run out tomorrow, but this is a problem. And the nuance is that shooting missiles at drones is, in principle, a bad thing, we need anti-aircraft artillery," he said.

The adviser expressed hope that the partners will have time to help with the supply of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, four people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a kamikaze drone strike on a residential building, including a young couple who were expecting a baby.

On Monday morning, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region and Sumy region, hundreds of settlements were cut off.