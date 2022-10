Russian troops have deployed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated personnel to occupied areas in Ukraine to train Russian troops in the use of Shahed-136 drones.

It is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts, citing the Ukrainian Resistance Center, reported that Russian troops brought an unspecified number of Iranian instructors to Dzankoi in Crimea, Zaliznyi Port and Hladivka in the Kherson Region to train Russian troops to use strike drones.

The Center said that Iranian instructors directly control the launch of drones on civilian targets in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions.

The IRGC is notably the primary operator of Iran‘s drone inventory, so these Iranian instructors are likely IRGC or IRGC-affiliated personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Also on September 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

But on October 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the troops of the Russian Federation stop advancing in certain areas of the front.