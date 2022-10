Zelenskyy Holds Meeting Regarding Restoration Of Electricity, In Most Regions Light Will Appear By End Of Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on restoring communications and energy supplies damaged by Russian missile attacks on Monday morning. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of state listened to the report of the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko on the damage caused to the Ukrainian infrastructure by air attacks of the Russian Federation.

"Herman Halushchenko informed about the measures being taken to restore the electricity supply and the deadlines for the repair works. It was noted that the majority of the affected regions of Ukraine will have electricity by the end of the day," the statement reads.

At the same time, the meeting participants emphasized the importance of temporarily reducing electricity consumption during the hours of peak load on the networks - from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In order to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need for emergency shutdowns, citizens are asked not to use the most energy-consuming appliances during the specified time, namely: electric heaters, boilers, electric stoves, microwave ovens, washing machines and dishwashers, electric kettles, coffee makers, irons. If necessary, it is better to use these devices at lunchtime.

The State Emergency Service accepts requests from local communities to organize the power supply of important facilities with the help of diesel generators.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the infrastructure that ensures the operation of mobile communications was not affected, however, interruptions were observed in some places due to the lack of power supply, so the state should assist in providing mobile operators with fuel for generators, and also, if possible, provide access to Starlink stations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as a result of Russian missile strikes, electricity supply has been disrupted almost throughout Ukraine, and there are problems with water supply in 8 regions.