Russia is losing ground in the north of the Kherson Region due to poor deployment of forces.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Elements of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet have been operating in this area without rotation since March, analysts note.

The front line is so thin that some settlements in this area protect 15 people, experts emphasize. At the same time, the defense of the 20-kilometer front line requires 500 people at the rate of approximately 20 meters per person.

Russian battalions in the Kherson region are deployed as follows: one soldier per 60 meters of the front line.

"Along with effective Ukrainian offensive operations, this partially explains the rapid pace of Russia's collapse in this area," the analysts summarize.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the village of Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

On October 3, the Ministry of Defense of Russia recognized a breakthrough by the AFU in their defense in the directions of Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka in the Kherson Region.

Meanwhile, British intelligence announced significant successes in the offensive of the AFU on two fronts.