There is not enough medicine for treatment of wounded soldiers in Crimea – General Staff

Medical facilities in the annexed Crimea lack medical equipment to treat wounded military occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

It is reported that there is a shortage of medicines in Yevpatoria hospitals.

Also, the enemy has problems with certain types of support during the so-called partial mobilization. Mobilized personnel from the Molkino training center of the Krasnodar Krai were sent back to Primorsko-Akhtarsk due to the inability to accommodate, clothe and provide food for the specified category of servicemen.

In addition, the Russian occupation authorities are trying to compensate for the loss of personnel at the expense of conscription of the local population of the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, according to the available information, men from Luhansk, without conducting a medical commission and training, after mobilization are immediately sent to replenish the units that suffered the greatest losses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, despite the "partial mobilization" in Russia, prisoners continue to be recruited for the war.

The Military Academy of Aerospace Defense of Russia has suspended training in certain courses due to the mobilization of teaching staff and technical specialists for the war in Ukraine.