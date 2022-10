“LPR Head” Pasichnik Signs "Law" On Ratification Of "Agreement On Accession To Russia"

Head of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" Leonid Pasechnik has signed the "law" on ratification of the “agreement on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic into the Russian Federation.”

The corresponding "document" was published on the website of the separatist resource Luhansk Information Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To ratify the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People's Republic on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic into the Russian Federation and the formation of a new entity within the Russian Federation," it says.

It is noted that the so-called law comes into force from today.

Earlier, the "People's Council of the LPR" ratified the "agreement on the accession to Russia."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.