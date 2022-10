To continue the war in Ukraine, the military leadership of the aggressor country is forced to resort to the use of untrained cadets of military schools. This happens due to a lack of officer personnel. This is stated in the text of the morning operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there will be early graduation of cadets at the Tyumen Military School. Graduates are planned to be sent to primary officer positions in military units equipped with a mobilization reserve.

Cadets of the final courses of the Ryazan Airborne School are sent to prepare regiments of the mobilization reserve, which is carried out on the basis of training grounds near Ryazan, Omsk, Pskov, Tula and other cities. For these units, they plan training and coordination activities for a period of no more than a month, with the elimination of combat operations in Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 15 airstrikes, carried out more than 85 attacks from MLRS. More than 50 settlements were affected. In particular, Bilohorivka, Novomykolaivka, Blahodativka, Sukhyi Stavok and Odradivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes, in other directions, the enemy carried out shelling of settlements from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

"Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near New York, Zaitseve and Soledar," the report said.

The aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day launched eleven strikes on the enemy.

The defeat of the enemy stronghold, six areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as four enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed.

In addition, air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three UAVs and a Ка-52 helicopter.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day hit eleven control points of various levels and eight areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Also, 14 more enemy military targets fell into the strike zone: ammunition depots, anti-aircraft missile systems, crossings, electronic warfare and reconnaissance stations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 29, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in areas of nine settlements.