Russia Forced To "Expose" Western Border To Strengthen Group Of Troops In Ukraine - ISW

The high losses and failures of the army forced the Russian military leadership to withdraw and send to Ukraine about 24,000 troops who were near the border with Finland and the Baltic states before the invasion.

This is stated in a report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which was published today, September 30.

The Russian military leadership is forced to transfer additional forces to the territory of Ukraine to strengthen the occupation group of troops.

It is known that before the start of a full-scale invasion near the borders with Finland, Estonia and Latvia there were about 30,000 Russian troops.

Now the size of the Russian army group is about 6,000 troops.

According to available information, in addition to personnel in Ukraine, high-class military equipment and anti-aircraft missile systems were deployed.

