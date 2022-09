Exports to the European Union exceeded the pre-war level.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, trade between Ukraine and the European Union has actually resumed. In August, exports to the EU amounted to 90% of the level of exports recorded in August 2021. And in the three quarters of 2022, despite the war, we exported to the EU even a few percent more, than in the 1st-3rd quarters of 2021," said Deputy Minister of Economy / Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

According to him, the trading activity of Ukrainian exporters was facilitated by a number of steps taken by the EU countries and the Government of Ukraine, in particular, the abolition of quotas and customs duties by the European Union simplified the export of agricultural products.

Kachka reminded that "customs visa-free" will start on October 1, that is, the Convention on the common transit procedure and the Convention on simplification of formalities in trade in goods will enter into force for Ukraine.

According to him, this will allow goods to cross the borders between Ukraine and EU countries even faster.

At the same time, according to Kachka, in general, the level of Ukrainian exports, compared to the pre-war level, has decreased by almost half.

"If in January and February, Ukraine exported monthly at the level of USD 6 billion and more, now we are reaching the level of USD 3.4 billion - approximately this will be the result in September," he noted.

At the same time, according to Kachka, exports to the states of North Africa and Asia have decreased the most, and now they are recovering only in the context of the grain initiative and the opening of ports.

Trade with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus has also been completely suspended.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 4, the abolition of European Union customs duties on all Ukrainian exports for 1 year came into effect.