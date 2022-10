Giant stone carving murals discovered in Henan, C China. Photo by Xinhua/Li An.

Giant stone carving murals discovered in Henan, C China. Photo by Xinhua/Li An.

The grand view of Zhouqiao Bridge reappears in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The stone murals are symmetrically carved on the north and south sides of the east wing of Zhouqiao Bridge with a height of about 3.3 meters.

The stone murals have been the largest ones of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) discovered so far. The exquisite carving technique represents a high level of relief art in the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

The murals are now undergoing further excavation. It is speculated that the total length of a single mural is about 30 meters, and the carving area will reach 400 square meters.

Auspicious clouds carved on stone murals along the east wing of Zhouqiao Bridge in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li An.

Auspicious clouds carved on stone murals along the east wing of Zhouqiao Bridge in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li An.

A worker cleans stone murals along the east wing of Zhouqiao Bridge in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li An.

A worker cleans stone murals along the east wing of Zhouqiao Bridge in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li An.

https://v.xinhua-news.com/static/view?dest=rAMDEkJnhoczkyISstMTY2NDM4MTc1NDM0My0vZHNwX0FWL2F2Y192aWRlby8yMDIyMDkvMjgvNDBlYTAzNjQ2MDRkNGFmZmI1ZjMxMWU1ZjU5Yjk5NmJfMjA0OGtfTC5tcDHwQ=&remark=200012022092802332498

Giant stone carving murals discovered in Henan, C China. Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.